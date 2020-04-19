Letter to the editor: Town allows dumps to stand

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

Editor:

Stroll past 208 Reservoir Road in Moreau to find a memorial dedicated to the historically inept, apathetic and incompetent Town Board.

The long-ignored, charred, ramshackle home is symbolic of the majority of so-called elected leaders who refuse to enforce town laws.

Background: The home was destroyed in an October 2018 fire and nothing has been done to demolish it. Code enforcement records detail broken promises, stalling, lack of communication and one contractor's $50,000 estimate to demolish and landscape the property. The owner doesn't have the money.

Code enforcement did its job, short of filing a case in Town Court.

But as anyone not named Rip Van Winkle will attest, nothing gets done in this town unless the micromanager supervisor — with unbridled support from his uninformed board supporters — benefits.

A neighborhood resident in August 2019 asked the board for help and was told by one official it “will be coming down.” I ask, this century? Imagine this eyesore's effect on property values in that otherwise well-maintained neighborhood and expensive developments.