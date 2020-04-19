Letter to the editor: Town allows dumps to stand

Editor:
Stroll past 208 Reservoir Road in Moreau to find a memorial dedicated to the historically inept, apathetic and incompetent Town Board.
The long-ignored, charred, ramshackle home is symbolic of the majority of so-called elected leaders who refuse to enforce town laws.
Background: The home was destroyed in an October 2018 fire and nothing has been done to demolish it. Code enforcement records detail broken promises, stalling, lack of communication and one contractor's $50,000 estimate to demolish and landscape the property. The owner doesn't have the money.
Code enforcement did its job, short of filing a case in Town Court.
But as anyone not named Rip Van Winkle will attest, nothing gets done in this town unless the micromanager supervisor — with unbridled support from his uninformed board supporters — benefits.
A neighborhood resident in August 2019 asked the board for help and was told by one official it “will be coming down.” I ask, this century? Imagine this eyesore's effect on property values in that otherwise well-maintained neighborhood and expensive developments.
I recommended in February the board declare the building a public safety and health hazard/emergency, bid out and pay for the work to get a lower price, then attach the cost to the owner's tax bill or be reimbursed when the lot is sold. It's done in many other towns.
It's simply nauseating this Town Board ignores decrepit, abandoned properties and code violators to mar the town while they paint a picture of the Garden of Eden. It's ironic the board is in the second six-month moratorium on solar farm installations in tucked-away portions of privately owned agriculturally zoned lands, citing aesthetics as one reason, while visitors and residents alike view and live with grungy, decrepit dumps throughout town.
Welcome to Moreau all of you new homeowners and businesses!
Dominic Tom, Moreau
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!