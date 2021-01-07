Letter to the editor: Toss the bad apples from Trump's orchard

Editor:

Just when you think Trump can't possibly go any lower, I hear an audiotape of him doing just that! It was truly disgusting, appalling and outrageous to listen to this desperate, deranged, soon to be former president trying to pressure an attorney general to commit fraud! Trump makes Richard Nixon look like an angel!

The Republican Party is being destroyed because of this worthless excuse for a man. Good riddance! Any Republican official who sides with this insane jackass deserves to lose their seat!

2021 needs to start with a clean slate and that should include removing the bad apples that grow in Trump's orchard. This is not who we are! We are better than that!

June Woodard, Queensbury

