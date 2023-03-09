I guess this left-leaning publication is no longer trying to cover up its bias. This past weekend, we had a stunning outpouring of support for the next president of these United States. Not a word in this publication about the rousing speech's from the challengers on the right! We got a Sunday paper full of dribble-dee-gop about the least interesting articles that no one cares about.

However, on the following Monday, March 6 we got page after page on a failing administration that nobody in their right minds would vote for, and for the life of me Ii cannot fathom why they were voted into office in the first place. Oh wait! I remember now. Money/china!

Lets see a show of hands, How many of you folks that still get this Sunday publication, read the stories on pages A7-A8-A9!

How about the story on the high rents in L,A. Has anyone working on this propaganda sheet noticed the rents in our own little part of the world.

Then on Monday we hear from Gillibrand a paper mache do-nothing, stick figure that only appears when votes are needed.

What happened to a story or two on CPAC?

Can't figure out what to do with all the prison space. How about locking up all the lunatics walking around shooting or beating innocent citizens that are paying for these empty facilities?

It warms my heart to read about the outstanding children in upstate that spent the overnights locked in a room together without guns or drugs. How about this publication getting a backbone and send a story like this around the country to places that burn, rape, and kill each other?

Our greatest adversary, China, is building up its military, while we ship our hardware over seas to defend strangers.

John Siebrecht,

Queensbury