The stretch of the Hudson River running through Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, and Moreau has been no stranger to heavy industry. Previously home to the GE plant where countless pounds of PCBs were dumped, a new proposal has arisen: Saratoga Biochar, of which I have serious concerns.

Saratoga Biochar touts their “sustainable” and “responsible” method of managing human biosolids by pyrolysis. This essentially equates to burning the sludge remaining after wastewater treatment is completed. The final product? Carbon-rich fertilizer to be spread across lawns nationwide.

As someone who grew up in Hudson Falls and witnessed PCB dredging of the Hudson throughout my childhood, the thought of seeing a novel, first-of-its-kind processing plant like this makes my skin crawl. Other communities have turned this project down after seeing how little research exists on the topic of burning human waste products, which the DEC should recognize as problematic.

How will the air quality be impacted by this processing? Will all PFAS compounds truly be destroyed through pyrolysis? Where will this sludge be transported from, and what routes will be traveled to ensure that our families, communities and waterways are not exposed to raw sewage and fugitive odors? These are questions that the community has yet to receive answers to, even after public town hall sessions.

As someone who is concerned about the safety and public health of a community that is ripe with environmental injustice and is classified as disadvantaged, I urge the DEC to consider the history of this area and shortsighted nature of this business. Only eight permanent jobs will be generated, and no tax benefits will arise from having Saratoga Biochar in our backyard. It’s time that the state works harder to protect our vulnerable citizens from environmental devastation.

Annie Kiernan,

Hudson Falls