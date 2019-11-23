Editor:
H.L Menken advised in a different era not to pick a fight with one who owns a barrel of ink. The Post-Star suffers the reverse consequence now as like other newspapers it no longer has a monopoly on the information its readers receive. Almost no young people read a newspaper regularly and ad revenues are declining. Mr. Tingley and the staff influencing editorial content have managed to create a perception that the tone of The Post-Star is slanted to favor Democratic Party philosophies, thereby putting off subscribers who are conservative. How do you prove or disprove tone? It is impossible, but people are entitled to their perceptions. The paper is experiencing consequences from its tone that only exacerbate factors driving newspapers into a downward spiral.
President Trump is crass, vulgar and an embarrassment to many of us who have a perception of how a president should conduct himself. We waited for years for prior administrations to try to do something about China’s unfair trade practices, NATO members taking a free ride, securing our borders, trying to put North Korea’s nuclear genie back in the lamp, bringing our economy out of the doldrums and avoiding a Mideast tar baby for our military. Congresswoman Stefanik supports these goals. Now you rail against her for rising to the bait of gamesmanship and sabotage that the Democratic Party began as soon as it got over the shock of the last election. Tone. We feel it even though you seem to be oblivious.
James W. Cooper, Warrensburg