Letter to the editor: Tom Scull was star at GFHS

The apple never fell far from the tree for Paul Thomas “Tom” Scull Jr., the three-sport star at Glens Falls High School in the late 1950s who died Nov. 13 in Hamilton, New York.

Tom’s dad, Paul Sr., was a multi-sports star and 1928 All America running back at the University of Pennsylvania. Paul Sr. spent much of his corporate work career in Glens Falls.

Tom followed the same successful sports path at Glens Falls High School, becoming the dominant area athlete before graduating in 1958. As a classmate and part-time sports reporter for The Post-Star, I covered his football, basketball and baseball teams, which achieved what I wrote was an “unprecedented undefeated record” in 23 conference games when he was a senior.

In football, at 6-1 and 190 pounds, he was a powerful running back who the paper said “befuddled” one opponent (Gloversville) by running for more than 160 yards. He played safety on defense and one of his teammates told me that, “When he hit you, you knew you had been hit.”

In basketball, Tom’s forte was defense and leading the fast break, but he still managed to average nearly 12 points a game from the backcourt as a senior.