Letter to the editor: Tom Scull was star at GFHS

The apple never fell far from the tree for Paul Thomas “Tom” Scull Jr., the three-sport star at Glens Falls High School in the late 1950s who died Nov. 13 in Hamilton, New York.
Tom’s dad, Paul Sr., was a multi-sports star and 1928 All America running back at the University of Pennsylvania. Paul Sr. spent much of his corporate work career in Glens Falls.
Tom followed the same successful sports path at Glens Falls High School, becoming the dominant area athlete before graduating in 1958. As a classmate and part-time sports reporter for The Post-Star, I covered his football, basketball and baseball teams, which achieved what I wrote was an “unprecedented undefeated record” in 23 conference games when he was a senior.
In football, at 6-1 and 190 pounds, he was a powerful running back who the paper said “befuddled” one opponent (Gloversville) by running for more than 160 yards. He played safety on defense and one of his teammates told me that, “When he hit you, you knew you had been hit.”
In basketball, Tom’s forte was defense and leading the fast break, but he still managed to average nearly 12 points a game from the backcourt as a senior.
In baseball, he was a good hitter who averaged a hefty .367 as a senior and used “good hands” to advantage at shortstop. “He was so agile he could have played any position,” a teammate said this week.
Tom then played varsity football at Colgate for three years, averaging nearly four yards per play as a halfback and was an outside linebacker on defense. He lettered in basketball.
After a corporate career, he moved back to Hamilton, where he and his wife, Sue, were near a son who teaches at Colgate and where he showed his devotion to his alma mater by not only cheering the Raiders at games but even at their practices.
Dave Nathan, Bethesda, Maryland
