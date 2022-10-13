Letter to the editor: Tobacco product use in homes is a danger

2022 marks the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week in the United States!

Clear the Air in the Southern Adirondacks (CASA), a program of Adirondack Health Institute, understands that fire prevention is key in keeping the community safe. The CASA program is reaching out to local businesses, community members and first responders to provide education regarding smoking-related fires and smoke-free living.

As this year’s campaign states, today’s homes burn faster than ever. Smoking indoors can cause accidental fires by igniting furniture, bedding, curtains and other items. The United States Fire Administration (USFA) warns that electronic cigarettes can cause fires while charging, and a damaged battery can even cause a small explosion. Simply put, using tobacco products inside homes is dangerous. Smoke-free homes prevent fires!

Smoking is the leading cause of home fire deaths. Knowledge of fire prevention is crucial in our local communities, as the adult smoking rate in Warren County is 19.1%, Saratoga County is 12.8%, and Washington County’s rate is 25.3%, the highest rate in New York state.

CASA’s Reality Check specialist, Merry Rudinger. has a unique perspective on this issue, as she volunteered at her local firehouse and engages with youth regarding smoking in Warren, Washington, and Saratoga counties. Merry describes that “The number one cause of fire related death in the United States is improperly discarded smoking materials. Working with youth in the Reality Check program we help youth to find their voice and speak up on issues related to smoking and tobacco use, including the large risk that improperly disposed tobacco products pose.”

If you are interested in getting in contact with our Reality Check specialist, Merry Rudinger, she can be reached at mrudinger@ahihealth.org. You can contact the CASA team to learn more about how you can mobilize your community for change at casa@ahihealth.org.

Christopher Bradley, Adirondack Health Institute (CASA program), Glens Falls