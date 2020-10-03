Letter to the editor: To support freedom, back Tedra Cobb

Editor:
Freedom-loving, patriotic, left-leaning Americans are frightened of a dictator-loving president and a government increasingly controlled by greedy special interests and large corporations; ignoring people’s needs.
Right-leaning Americans are frightened by “big government,” lacking law and order, taking their money, freedom and rights. We are sucked into the vortex of fear and division, purposely amplified by some political candidates using labels and lies.
Labels and name-calling are just tools to instill fear and close your mind. Credit your intelligence, learn the facts.
NY-21 has a choice. Instead of her record, Stefanik relies on petty name-calling to scare you; referring to her opponent as “socialist” and “taxing Tedra,” neither of which is true.
Tedra Cobb doesn’t stoop to childish name-calling. Tedra uses facts to expose Stefanik’s votes and positions which hurt the North Country:
• Eliminating protections for pre-existing conditions, which could lead to health insurance loss for 64,000;
• Cutting Social Security/Medicare;
• Lifting Midwest power plant emission controls, harming environment;
• Accepting money from pharmaceutical/insurance industries; voting against lowering prescription drug prices;
• Prioritizing her career, siding with Trump in failing to call out Russia for bounties to kill US soldiers.
Tedra Cobb believes our government can fulfill its constitutional mandate to “promote the general welfare,” and “secure the blessings of liberty.” Tedra supports access to affordable health care, quality education, living wages and equal justice; campaign finance reform to reduce corruption and protection of voting rights.
Social Security and Medicare have promoted the general welfare, but have not diminished our freedom one iota. Improving the lives of everyday Americans strengthens our democracy. Cultivating all of America’s talents secures our position as a world leader.
This is not socialism, but a government “of the people, by the people and for the people.” For true freedom and a stronger America, vote Tedra Cobb.
Peggy Wiltberger, Saranac Lake
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!