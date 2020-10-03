Letter to the editor: To support freedom, back Tedra Cobb

Editor:

Freedom-loving, patriotic, left-leaning Americans are frightened of a dictator-loving president and a government increasingly controlled by greedy special interests and large corporations; ignoring people’s needs.

Right-leaning Americans are frightened by “big government,” lacking law and order, taking their money, freedom and rights. We are sucked into the vortex of fear and division, purposely amplified by some political candidates using labels and lies.

Labels and name-calling are just tools to instill fear and close your mind. Credit your intelligence, learn the facts.

NY-21 has a choice. Instead of her record, Stefanik relies on petty name-calling to scare you; referring to her opponent as “socialist” and “taxing Tedra,” neither of which is true.

Tedra Cobb doesn’t stoop to childish name-calling. Tedra uses facts to expose Stefanik’s votes and positions which hurt the North Country:

• Eliminating protections for pre-existing conditions, which could lead to health insurance loss for 64,000;

• Cutting Social Security/Medicare;

• Lifting Midwest power plant emission controls, harming environment;