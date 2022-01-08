Letter to the editor: To-go service is a help in pandemic

Editor:

I just picked up our Hannaford-to-go order and have been meaning to write this letter every time I pick up our order.

When Hannaford-to-go came to South Glens Falls and the nightmare virus arrived, we decided to try this service. I want to say a big thank you to all involved in this marvelous service. The Hannaford-to-go employees at South Glens Falls and all the South Glens Falls employees are the best!

The fruits, vegetables, meats, etc. that are chosen for us are exactly what I would have chosen had I done the shopping in person. So, we say thank you and happy New Year to all involved in this wonderful service.

Margaret Kelly, South Glens Falls

