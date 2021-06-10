Letter to the editor: To get swing vote, stop the toadying

Editor:

Donald Trump and the people he panders to have driven the swing vote in this country into the arms of the Democrats, who with all too few exceptions are the party of big government, big spending and high taxes.

Look at the ammunition Trump has given to Gary Trudeau, of Doonesbury fame, or infamy, depending on your politics.

If the Republicans want the White House back, they're going to have to get the swing vote back, and the only way they're going to do that is come to their senses and wash their hands of Trump.

Elise Stefanik owes her sudden rise in the ranks to shameless Trump toadying. She figured out what side the bread was buttered on, toadied accordingly, and still does.

Jim Leonard

Warrensburg

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0