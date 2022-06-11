Letter to the editor: Tired of the lack of compromise

Editor:

How can we feel safe in our communities, our schools, our places of worship when people like Senator Hester hold high positions of power? His illogical comment sends a clear message — safety is not a priority to Republicans.

His comment, "If we move to 21 and the shooter is 21, then they'll want to move to 25," said Republican state (Arkansas) Sen. Bart Hester, who will serve as Senate president next year. "We have established that 18 in our society is an adult who can make adult decisions, and I'm good with that."

We the people are not good with that. I remember when the drinking age was raised across the states due to the increase in driving fatalities. Raising the drinking age saved lives. Raising the age to buy a gun will no doubt save lives too. Can’t we at least, the very, very least, raise the age to purchase weapons to 21? I’m so tired of all the lack of compromise in Washington while people are needlessly dying.

Mary Anne Jackson, Lake George

