Letter to the editor: Tips of the hat to Merlino, Curtis

Editor:

A tip of the hat to my old buddy and fellow Supervisor Gene Merlino of Lake Luzerne for his recent election victory. Gene was a write-in candidate who received over 450 votes —unheard of. Gene is one of the most ethical supervisors on the board.

Also, congratulations to Bob Curtis, who recently announced his retirement. Bob worked for a number of mayors both Democrat and Republican and he always performed his duties professionally. I worked with Bob on a number of issues over the years and found him to be courteous and extremely knowledgeable.

William Kenny, Hudson Falls 

