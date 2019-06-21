Editor:
As a result of an increasing number of progressive candidates incorporating Bernie Sanders’ style of campaigning characterized by the refusal of financial support from large corporations and/or wealthy special interest groups, we now have most of these candidates seeking small donations from as many people as possible (a campaigning technique known as “seeking grassroots support”). Happily, this technique worked for many of the successful progressive candidates in 2018.
However, this means that a candidate must begin raising her or his necessary funds well in advance of the elections in order to be able to afford the necessary advertisements, meet with a sufficiently large portion of their electorate, and pay for the traveling expenses incurred by themselves and their staff. We are at that stage now as far as the progressive candidates for the 2020 elections are concerned. Locally, I’m suggesting that it is time to begin supporting Tedra Cobb’s effort to gain Stefanik’s congressional seat in New York’s 21st Congressional District. I’ve also been reminded that we should be supporting Democratic candidates running against the Republican senators who are up for re-election in 2020, if we are to have much of a chance of passing progressive legislation at the federal level. At this time there are only two such challengers: Democrat Amy McGrath is running against Republican Senator Mitch McConnell in Kentucky and Democrat Mark Kelly is running against Republican Senator Martha McSally in Arizona. Both would benefit from donations now. In addition, all of the “Green New Deal” young Democratic representatives such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, and several others will need significant help keeping their congressional seats in the face of a likely Republican backlash in 2020. Contact me for a full list of aspiring candidates.
C. Wesley Dingman, North Creek