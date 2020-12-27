 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: time to jump off Trump's bandwagon

Editor:

I cannot believe that no matter what, our illustrious Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is still following Trump. According to the TV roll call, she was one of just two members of Congress from New York who signed onto the Texas lawsuit. I will remember that two years from now and endeavor to convince my friends to vote for her opponent.

What about the people she is supposed to represent? I think it is time for her to get off the Trump bandwagon, as the folks in America have voted him out of office.

Bill Wildermuth, Adirondack

