Letter to the editor: Time has come for many to retire

Editor:

Where have all the flowers gone and will we never learn?

Songwriters like Bob Dylan and Pete Seeger helped rescue us from a war in Vietnam, along with a whole generation of young kids remembered as hippies. That was 50 years ago and I have no desire to live in the past.

However, what I see now is that our country once again needs to be rescued by the many thousands of young folks I see demonstrating in the streets of America. A wider cross-section of Americans I can’t imagine. Young adults now bring their kids with them to join in.

It appears to me that many people of my generation got greedy and can’t remember what truly made this country great. You could say, “Follow the money!” Woodstock had nothing to do with money. All you needed was a ride to get there. They didn’t care if you were red, brown, black or purple, or got brown from swimming in the mud. A good history lesson is to look at all their happy faces in spite of all the rain.

So here we are, once again, needing to be rescued this time from all the greedy, power-hungry politicians that used their wealth to get elected with mass misinformation the likes of which we have never seen before! Now, even Nixon looks good in comparison, and George W. becomes a saint.