Letter to the editor: Time for sewing masks and praying

I didn't like the first mask I'd sewn, it was too heavy. Will go lighter and use terry for a pocket. Had to buy wire. The pandemic is a real problem and it does not appear we are prepared, but, according to what I am advised, it is more dangerous when contracted through the nose and goes to the lungs than by mouth as stomach can handle it. I did decide on one solution to keep me alive. I found nose clips available in good supply. They are the most likely thing I could think of, to save lives. Prayers are important, too.