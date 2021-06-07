Letter to the editor: Tibbetts' death was ignored

Editor:

Back in July 2018, Fox News reported a 20-year-old college student in Iowa named Mollie tibbetts was missing while jogging in a suburban neighborhood.

Fox News TV showed pictures of Mollie with her effervescent personality showing, grinning with her friends, and somehow I started praying she would be found safe.

Don't know why I cared about Mollie with her infectious lively smile, but I did. Why Mollie of all the youngsters missing and worse? Maybe because of my own college-ambitious grandchildren, and knowing their hopes and dreams. I hoped.

Too soon, Fox reported a man confessed to knifing Mollie dead and led authorities to her body, hidden ina cornfield. Also reported the killer was illegally in our country from Mexico. I knew immediately that our left national press would not report anything.

Had to wait two months short of three years for his conviction of 1st degree murder and had to watch Fox News for any news of this justice.

On 5/29/21, the Post-Star had a less than 2-inch article from the AP, misleadingly labeled "Runner Killed." Knew our liberal press would ignore Mollie's killing, for her killer was illegally in her country. So predictable. So sorry, Mollie.