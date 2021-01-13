Letter to the editor: Thugs at Capitol remind us of others

Editor:

On Aug. 16, 2016, you published a letter of mine that closed with the following — “For those who think it can’t happen here, remember Hitler was elected by a fear-driven, conspiracy-believing, racist and uber-nationalistic part of the public that was bullied by power hungry thugs into getting in line or else.”

I was taken to task in a letter from a Mr. Dewey Benedetti two weeks later for being a “bully” and in need of an “anger management course.” He was also very thankful he wasn’t my neighbor for some reason.

Well, here we are four-plus years later, watching a Trump-inspired gang of thugs attempt a violent coup of the United States government at the same time a group of Trump cultist congresspeople (including our own Elise Stefanik) were attempting a legislative coup in the same building that was being invaded by an angry mob not unlike the Brownshirts of Nazi Germany.

Did our fake president call out the National Guard to safeguard our Congress? No. Did he put out a video, calling these traitors “special people” and telling them he “loved” them? Yes.