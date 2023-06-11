I’d like to put in my 2-cents on the “new and improved” rest stops on the I-90/I-87 NYS Thruway.

I had the misfortune of visiting the recently reconfigured and reopened Indian Castle Rest Stop on I-90 east.

The structure itself is an offence to aesthetic design. The exterior has all the refined ethos of a rusting shipping container.

The interior was a claustrophobic failure of minimalism taken to extreme. Access to the restaurant service area, the convenience mart or the restrooms requires slipping through the food court seating area risking impact with seated patrons. The female, male and universal/handicap-access restrooms all use the same narrow hallway. I observed a young woman in a wheelchair struggle in this cramped and crowded hallway.

It didn’t take long using the “Google machine” to find appropriate codes.

Per International Building Code 402.8.1.1 Minimum Width: For multi-tenant mall space — “The clear egress width shall not be less than 20 feet.” The Indian Castle building clearly falls short.

The Americans With Disabilities Act sets guidelines to make hallways wheelchair accessible. Hallways should include enough space for wheelchair users and others to pass each other comfortably. The ADA requires 60 inches (5-feet) minimum hall width for passing. In Europe the minimum width for 2 wheelchairs, or two people, side by side is set at 2-meters (80”). The Indian Castle building meets neither.

The word is that the private vendor responsible for this fiasco is seeking money from the state to cover “shortfalls”. Those of us whose tolls pay the salary of the Thruway Authority that supervised and approved of this public/private endeavor should ask for our money back.

Steven Bederian,

Wilton