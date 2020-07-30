Letter to the editor: Throw out Trump and his enablers

Throw out Trump and his enablers

Editor:

From Johns Hopkins University, July 26, 2020:

COVID-19 cases: USA 4.1 million, World 15.7 million (USA 26%)

COVID-19 deaths: USA 146,000, World 640,000 (USA 23%)

So we have about a quarter of cases and deaths in the world! But our population is 330 million compared to world population of 7.76 billion (or 7,760 million) ... that’s only 4.3% of the world population.

Bottom line ... we’ve got less than 5% of the world population and about 25% of the COVID-19 cases and deaths. And we are one of the wealthiest and technologically advanced countries in the world!

It’s time for people in this country to be very angry at Trump and his Republican enablers who are responsible for this health and economic catastrophe! Time to throw Trump and his Republican enablers, including Stefanik, out of office this November!

Peter Tarana, Queensbury

