Letter to the editor: Three questions for President Biden

Editor:

I write this letter to President Joe Biden to further the interest of the country and to make clear to the American people, who might have reason to question recent policy changes, why such are in place.

My questions are posed in the interest of discovery with the clear hope a response shall be forthcoming:

1) I would like to understand why your new policy toward the border is so easily defended, but the border itself is not getting any defense, to keep our country safe;

2) I would like to know why you feel it is better to pursue climate control than to maintain control over energy independence that we had achieved already through the pipelines;

3) Our established relationship with Israel requires us to offer assistance, when needed. Will this assistance also be extended to our mutual enemies or shall we assist Israel alone?

I hope that others will write similar letters, and that the media will publish them, because many times we get doublespeak from those answering the heart of the questions asked or their intent.

Michael R. Sims, Glens Falls

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0