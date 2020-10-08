Letter to the editor: Three candidates will speak for us

Editor:

Sometimes, voters just vote a party line, hoping for the best. This year, voting for the Democrat ticket will bring great rewards.

There are three exceptional women on the Democrat ticket who will speak for us, and given their integrity and honesty, will be listened to:

• Tedra Cobb, running for the United States House of Representatives, will speak up strongly for her constituents in the North County. She lives here and knows well the need for affordable health care, federal financial assistance for small businesses, and support for schools and teachers. She will speak for us;

• Claudia Braymer, running for the New York State Assembly, is currently a well-respected Warren County supervisor and the effective chairperson of the Environmental Committee. She is committed to addressing climate change and protecting our Adirondack environment. She will speak for us;

• Kimberly Davis, running for the New York State Senate, is currently the highly admired Clinton County treasurer since 2014. Keen financial management, ethics reform and broadband access for all in the North Country are her priorities. She will speak for us!

On the other hand, the Republican ticket includes: