Ukraine is BS. Any one who's "in the know" knows Russia can take that country at anytime and not rely on a small-scale charade. Yes, drag is a sexual fetish and there's no reason whatsoever a person who is obsessed with it needs to be reading to children at a local library. Sorry it's called grooming! How about adult story hour with a drag queen? Now that's something that's totally fine if that's what you're into. Now Trump. A lot of law is based on precedence and all former presidents have taken docs with them. They have the right. Now a vice president or senator does not. Climate change , my favorite!! First of all, we've had climate since the beginning of time and it's been studied for a very small fraction of that time by the same type of scientists that missed the mark on about everything to do with COVID. We had a vice president named Al Gore who wrote a book that may as well been called "save the planet so I don't have to" while using over $30,000 a month of utilities and if I remember right. We were supposed to be done for a long time ago, so to make a long story short, I'll believe it's an issue once politicians stop buying ocean front property. No Ms. Stefanik isn't promoting lies. I'd love to hear of one single untruth that's come from our representative. Jan 6. Total crap. Yes, people got out of hand and an innocent veteran murdered. If 70,000 people wanted to take over the capital in a mass insurrection they would've!