Letter to the editor: Thoughts on Trump, Stefanik and election

Editor:

I’d like to thank Julie Wash for her letter on what Rep. Stefanik called “an incredibly important moment.” That would be the mute Bible photo op in front of St. John’s church. Just to add some of what Gen. Mattis, whom Stefanik once expressed admiration for, said in a statement following the event. “Never did I dream troops taking the same oath would be ordered under any circumstance to violate the constitutional rights of their fellow citizens — much less to provide a bizarre photo op for the elected commander-in-chief with military leadership standing alongside.” I guess Mattis doesn’t mind the mean tweets saying he’s “the world’s most overrated general.”

I also want to mention the president’s attack on Martin Gugino — the 75-year-old Catholic peace activist injured in an interaction with police at a Buffalo protest. The president, as part of an odd conspiracy theory, opined that he might be “an Antifa provocateur.” This notion came from OANN and a Russian reporter there who also works for Sputnik, a media purveyor of disinformation. That same writer had a “scoop” about coronavirus being a plot to control population that was being managed by George Soros, Bill Gates, Anthony Fauci and the Clintons.