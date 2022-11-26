Letter to the editor: Thoughts on three items in the paper

Thoughts on several items in today’s (Nov. 20) Post-Star:
- Florida man is invited back into gossip room from which he was removed for lying and intentional troublemaking. New gossip room owner states that his moral compass requires that the only standard for admission is generation of wealth. (Tip of the hat to the New York Post).
- Local businessman suggests that rather than reforming medical billing practices, the super-wealthy should be solicited to help those who are faced with insurmountable bills by helping to pay them. We can surely count on folks whose main focus is generating (or simply holding on to) wealth for themselves to fix things for the rest of us.
- NYS legislator proposes that the government should pay back businesses who overpaid unemployment benefits due to fraud and mismanagement as revealed by another branch of the government. No mention of who should fund this payback. After all, there is them and there is us, and the government is clearly them. (Will this legislator, who receives a paycheck from said government, accept a cut in pay to help fund this?)
Gerhard Endal, Moreau