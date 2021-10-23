Letter to the editor: Thoughts on the state of our union

Editor:

Our Democracy is threatened, Republican state legislatures deliberately passing laws suppressing voting. Our earth is threatened with human-caused climate change: devastating hurricanes, flooding, wildfires, drought, extreme heat, air pollution. Instead of fighting against real dangers, people fight nurses, teachers, school board members as if wearing masks and getting vaccinated are affronts to freedom, as if learning a complex history, critical thinking, creative imagination are not vital to education. Yeats writes: “the worst are full of passionate intensity” — intensity for wrong causes, people stirred to actions they would never conceive themselves doing.

The now Republican Party has cast out and threatened moderates with integrity, demanding total obedience to Trump, a leader obsessed with power, parroting his dangerous lie “election was stolen,” sanctioning acts of violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6, refusing bipartisan investigations, not condemning violence of their base — Biden and Harris’ bus pushed off the road, arsonists setting fire to Austin’s Democratic office, racism, anti-Semiitism. Our homegrown brownshirts, internal terrorists, our Stec and Stefanik complicit, repeating Trump’s lie, obsessively repeating “left wing socialists destroying our country.”

I think surely some Republicans would support the Protect the Vote. Years ago, John Lewis’ voting rights act passed 98-0. Surely some would support provisions benefiting people in their state. Biden’s “Build back Better” provides what all advanced democracies already provide: Medicare expansion to cover dental, vision, extension of child tax credit, universal pre-K, family leave, subsidized child care, negotiation of drug prices, building a green economy — increasing manufacturing, good jobs, training. The economic disparity in our country is obscene. To pay for life-giving programs, he proposes raising taxes only on the wealthiest 1 percent, increasing corporate tax rate to 28%. It’s fair.

McConnell’s made clear his “mission”: blocking all legislation threatening corporate interests. Follow the money influencing the votes: fossil fuels, pharmaceuticals, banking, weapons.

Bernice Mennis, West Fort Ann

