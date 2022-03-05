Letter to the editor: Thoughts on the Russian invasion

Editor:

In any time of strife it is natural to band together in tribes that we trust. The Russian invasion of Ukraine is harrowing in ways that we are just beginning to see as it marks a return to a bygone era. Over 20 million soldiers from all sides perished during World War II fighting for our future, a future that is now under threat by the same terrifying enemy they faced.

As Eastern Europe slides into the abyss of authoritarianism and war spreads across Ukraine and unfortunately soon, Moldova, we look at our opponents and we see enemies. We see wicked and cruel soldiers stripping an independent people bare and we learn to hate these people. Our greatest enemy has always laid within and as we try to shield ourselves from our enemies we become what we feared. We build walls, tanks and missiles to defend us against this ancient sickness, but we don’t see the sickness rising behind our defenses, and the plans we so carefully crafted trap us.

To put it plainly, Russians are not our enemy, they are a victim of our fear. Unfortunately, we may join them if we continue fighting against an enemy that doesn’t exist. Vladimir Putin is our true foe who wishes to turn the clock back to the 1930s and '40s. If we are to win this war and finally end this eternal conflict, we must realize that Russians are our brothers and sisters in the world. We are more alike than either side could ever know, bound by the same love and emotion that we all experience. To this end, it is our duty to ensure that this conflict is a victory, so that our children can grow up in a free world without fear or hate.

Jack Sweet, Queensbury

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0