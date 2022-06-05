Letter to the editor: Thoughts about recent headlines

Editor:

Wow! What a surprise, the attorney for Clinton was found not guilty! Who woulda thunk it? I notice that farce made your front page. Another surprise!

The stuttering, stumbling clown holding our White House hostage is going to send a few rockets over to those poor people in Ukraine. Not enough for them to win the war, just enough to appear like he gives a hoot! Petrified of Putin!

I guess it's not really important where it was in Queensbury that people were bitten by a fox?

Your bold headlines on Page A4 on the 1st of June was incorrect. The fake headline implies that guns were lying around and they suddenly jumped up and started firing. I'm no expert, but I think someone needs pull the trigger.

The same article states that motor vehicles are the number one killer of children. So shouldn't we ban motor vehicles also?

If you people think that Putin is going to display all his military might while we Americans sit back taking notes, you're as wacky as the Biden advisers working with him.

John Siebrecht, Queensbury

