Lying on the beach, wondering when we are going to begin rebuilding Ukraine? Another 400 million taxpayer dollars gone overseas, while our vets are living on the streets, and the elderly are struggling to survive in understaffed nursing homes.

If we can kill terrorists with drones, how come we don't kill the cartel murders that are killing, and stealing our children?

Always heard about those fussy, white privileged elitists, and wondered who they were. I guess I found out this past week when Hunter Biden of the Biden crime family almost got away. How about dead beat Grandpa Joey denying that sweat, precious grandchild of his?

The other morning before going to the beach I channel surfed. Cnn as always was talking about Mr. Trump. Came home that night, Same story, told backwards. Six years of Trump hunting.

The other afternoon all cable channels had the same story on at the same time. The Biden crime family are going down.

When these electric batteries go dead, what will we do with them. Remember years ago when there were tons of tires lying about?

Electric boats on lake George? Do you think when dead, the captains of these vessels will pitch the batteries overboard?

Oh well just a few thoughts while soaking up global warming.

John Siebrecht,

Queensbury