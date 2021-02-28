Letter to the editor: Those on the left never are polite

It is obvious that the frustration of the left continues even after being given the presidency and half the senate. This is obvious by the idiotic billboards that put a smile on everyone's face as they ride past, shaking their heads. Wonder who paid for these billboards? China? Soros?

More frustration is displayed by the left in their angry, whining, weeping letters to the editor. Nasty and hate-filled. (But me, a conservative, can't get one line published by this left-leaning editor … I'm not polite enough.) This just goes to prove the old saying — "These socialists don't want the same as you, they want yours!" Laughable. Five years of hate, lies, and disrespect from the left. I don't remember any politeness coming from them?