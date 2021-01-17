Letter to the editor: This time, attack came from within

Editor:

Wednesday’s events troubled me to my core. I saw firsthand an armed insurrection in our nation’s capital. As a student of history and with 25 years’ experience teaching American history, I was well aware that nothing of this sort had happened since 1812, when the British burned the Capitol and the White House.

Although the British military surrendered to the Americans in our own backyard, and the British government signed the Treaty of Paris in 1783 that guaranteed U.S. independence from Great Britain, they never fully recognized American independence.

Scholars of American History consider the War of 1812 the Second War for Independence. The British continued to harass the United States by their practice of impressment or “removing seamen from U.S. merchant vessels and forcing them to serve on behalf of the British” in their war with France, both of whom wanted to control the United States.

Wednesday’s attack was carried out, not by a foreign country, but by armed insurrectionists incited by our very president and his enablers. Those who stormed the Capitol put journalists, police officers, public servants and even themselves in harm’s way.