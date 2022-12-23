Letter to the editor: This needs to stop happening to us!

Thank you so much to The Post-Star for their excellent and broad coverage of Saratoga Biochar Inc. on their 12/18 front page titled “The Cleanup Crew.” It’s also available online earlier in the week. They really exposed what we all are facing and could be potentially living with forever.

There is a lot of information on our Facebook page “Not Moreau.” “Follow” us there for updates. Scroll down the page for posts about Saratoga Biochar Inc’s plans to build a “sewage sludge to biochar fertilizer facility” in the Moreau Industrial Park right in the middle of all our residential communities and farm fields.

Sign up for our email updates, featuring information about our ongoing efforts to stop Saratoga Biochar Inc., local news reports, answers to your questions and more. Our first email will be sent the first week of January, covering our outcry to the NY Power Authority against them giving reduced power rates to Saratoga Biochar. It’s not too late to add your name to our objection letter by email. Information is on FB Not Moreau.

Sign up for our updates by emailing NotMoreau@gmail.com Please include your name and address, and state that you want to be included in our email updates. You can cancel at any time. We ask for addresses because we want to be sure that all the communities around us know what is happening, the potential emissions, health risks and more. Way too many of our families and friends have been affected by horrible health effects from past polluters. This needs to stop happening to us!

Together we can stop this.

Gina LeClair,

Moreau