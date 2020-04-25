Letter to the editor: This isn't the time to jack up prices

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

This is not the time for those in the business world that make and sell products to jack up the prices because there is a shortage of products.

They should be kind, helpful and understand we are all in the same boat.

Hopefully, the government will help those that make and sell the products so they can keep their products coming to the markets so the consumers can be sure to be able to get what they need.

For the consumer, buy only what you need, so everyone can have what they need. They say it will get better as time goes on.

Sid Gordon, Saratoga

