Letter to the editor: This is how to set a bad example

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

Editor:

I often write about social and political concerns, but not today.

I enjoy walking my dog along the Betar Byway, social-distancing with a friend. Today, I felt the rush of air at my side and a low hum that meant we were being passed from behind by a bicyclist. I froze and saw a boy, no more than 8, scooting past on my left. I was about to walk on when a woman passed on our right at breakneck speed.

This is not the first time a cyclist has whizzed past me without warning. I fear getting knocked down should I move the wrong way.

I shouted, “You need to warn people you are passing.”

The 30-something-year-old woman in a bikini top threw her bike to the ground and moved toward me, yelling in front of her child that I was “a F-ing old lady who should watch where you are going.”

I felt threatened, but I spoke quietly, “You could have knocked me down.” Instead of apologizing, she said I had no right to take up the entire path. My friend and I stood still while she ranted at me before finally picking up her bike and riding off.