Letter to the editor: This is how to set a bad example

I often write about social and political concerns, but not today.
I enjoy walking my dog along the Betar Byway, social-distancing with a friend. Today, I felt the rush of air at my side and a low hum that meant we were being passed from behind by a bicyclist. I froze and saw a boy, no more than 8, scooting past on my left. I was about to walk on when a woman passed on our right at breakneck speed.
This is not the first time a cyclist has whizzed past me without warning. I fear getting knocked down should I move the wrong way.
I shouted, “You need to warn people you are passing.”
The 30-something-year-old woman in a bikini top threw her bike to the ground and moved toward me, yelling in front of her child that I was “a F-ing old lady who should watch where you are going.”
I felt threatened, but I spoke quietly, “You could have knocked me down.” Instead of apologizing, she said I had no right to take up the entire path. My friend and I stood still while she ranted at me before finally picking up her bike and riding off.
This disregard for pedestrians happens on city sidewalks, too. Bikers need to stay on the road, riding with the flow of traffic, not against it, and never on sidewalks. They should obey the same traffic laws as those driving a car, and wear helmets.
So this letter is about politics and society, about respect for the welfare of others. But look at our commander-in-chief. What an example! To that woman and those like her: Your children are watching you. How you speak and what you do will teach them how to become caring adults or banes to society.
Agata Stanford, Glens Falls
