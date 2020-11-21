Letter to the editor: This crisis is putting strain on everybody

Editor:

COVID-19 has greatly exacerbated the concerns I have about my husband’s ongoing medical issues. He’s a liver transplant recipient, stroke survivor, diabetic and has a host of other health problems, including kidney failure. It’s scary in a pandemic, to say the least. I’m doing my best to take care of him and keep him protected from the harms of COVID-19 at this time.

On another note, I’m a retired registered nurse with decades of experience. More than ever before, I’m aching for the nurses and medical staff throughout New York state, especially for my former friends and colleagues.

Given my expertise and personal experience, I know that what we need to fully put an end to the COVID-19 crisis is a safe, effective vaccine. Our domestic biopharmaceutical industry is hard at work and what a relief it was to hear Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccine news — especially as cases continue to increase.