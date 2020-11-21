Letter to the editor: This crisis is putting strain on everybody

Editor:
COVID-19 has greatly exacerbated the concerns I have about my husband’s ongoing medical issues. He’s a liver transplant recipient, stroke survivor, diabetic and has a host of other health problems, including kidney failure. It’s scary in a pandemic, to say the least. I’m doing my best to take care of him and keep him protected from the harms of COVID-19 at this time.
On another note, I’m a retired registered nurse with decades of experience. More than ever before, I’m aching for the nurses and medical staff throughout New York state, especially for my former friends and colleagues.
Given my expertise and personal experience, I know that what we need to fully put an end to the COVID-19 crisis is a safe, effective vaccine. Our domestic biopharmaceutical industry is hard at work and what a relief it was to hear Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccine news — especially as cases continue to increase.
I hope our newly elected leaders recognize this work and ensure that companies can continue this important work. We need legislation and policies in place that support innovation, not discourage it. Specifically, I’m concerned about government price-setting policies. Price-setting policies could impose upon the very research being done to end the crisis we are currently in, putting patients like my husband in greater danger.
This crisis is putting an intolerable amount of burden on nurses and doctors throughout our area and across the country. Every day, this crisis continues puts further strain on Americans, our patients and our medical personnel.
Hilary Cooper-Kenny, Hudson Falls
