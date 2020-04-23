Letter to the editor: This Conservative likes Rob Smith

Editor:
On March 14, the volunteer executive committee of the Warren County Conservative Party announced their endorsement for Warren County Court Judge and Surrogate. They wrote, in part, “Vetting a candidate is serious business and the committee does not take it nonchalantly,” claiming they had come to their decisions “after a rigorous vetting procedure.” However, they never bothered to interview Rob Smith, the Republican party nod for the job.
I’m a registered Conservative and a resident of Warren County. When I saw the April 14 letter to the editor by Steve Edwards, executive committeeman, Warren County Conservative Committee, I took notice. This letter attempts to teach us that loyalty is a Conservative Party principle. It claims candidates they endorse possess these principles, and therefore Conservatives should support their endorsed candidate out of loyalty to party.
I’m a Conservative, because I’m for individual liberty; a staple Conservative principle. My “Conservative Party principle” search on the internet failed to find loyalty mentioned. This Conservative is not a loyalist. I’m a patriot. I also learned that the Conservative Party is currently aligned more with Republican principles, therefore I’d rather support Rob Smith, the Republican-endorsed candidate, than the Democrat being endorsed by the WCCP, if party affiliation is to be considered. Judicial positions should be impartial, not political, and experience should matter much more.
Rob Smith has had experience in these courts for 19 years, as the court-appointed attorney. He served directly under Judge Austin for two years, and Judge Hall for 17 years. I’ll admit, I didn’t know much about WCCP’s pick, so I searched, “Gregory Canale Queensbury NY.” I found legal experience, but I don’t think the kind suited for this position. Rob Smith will be getting this Conservative’s vote.
Robert Camardello, Queensbury
