Letter to the editor: This Conservative likes Rob Smith

Editor:

On March 14, the volunteer executive committee of the Warren County Conservative Party announced their endorsement for Warren County Court Judge and Surrogate. They wrote, in part, “Vetting a candidate is serious business and the committee does not take it nonchalantly,” claiming they had come to their decisions “after a rigorous vetting procedure.” However, they never bothered to interview Rob Smith, the Republican party nod for the job.

I’m a registered Conservative and a resident of Warren County. When I saw the April 14 letter to the editor by Steve Edwards, executive committeeman, Warren County Conservative Committee, I took notice. This letter attempts to teach us that loyalty is a Conservative Party principle. It claims candidates they endorse possess these principles, and therefore Conservatives should support their endorsed candidate out of loyalty to party.