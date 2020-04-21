Letter to the editor: This can be a hard time for problem gamblers

Editor:

Isolation due to COVID-19 can be especially difficult for those struggling with gambling problems. Extra time, stress and anxiety, access to gambling on the internet, and an increase in online gambling options are a recipe for trouble. People struggling with gambling problems, or in recovery from problem gambling, may find this isolation to be especially difficult.

If you have noticed extra stress, anxiety, anger, uncontrollable urges to gamble or an increase in gambling activities, there are options for help. If your loved one is struggling to control their gambling, help is available for you, too.

Contact the Northeast Problem Gambling Resource Center: 518-801-1491 and www.NYProblemGamblingHELP.org

Brandy Richards, Albany

