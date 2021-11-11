Letter to the editor: Third party lines are a fake choice

Editor:

I’m chair of Queensbury’s Democratic Committee so I have strange conversations sometimes.

People often tell me “Voters here are independent. I don’t vote for party, I vote for the person.” Sounds good, right? But then they say, “around here a candidate has to have a 2nd party line because a lot of people won’t vote for anyone on the Democratic line.”

Now I’m going to tell you straight up that many of my candidates have had a 2nd party line and lost. Sometimes they lose badly. And none of those votes on the 2nd party line made them winners. But there have been other times when candidates only had the Dem line and won. Won big! And I guarantee that those weren’t all Democrats voting for them either.

So what is the purpose of 3rd parties? Well, people tell me it’s to give voters a choice. Okay, then show me the ballots where statewide 3rd parties (other than Green) give you a choice that isn’t on a major party line. It doesn’t happen often. It’s fake choice.

And believe me, there’s a lot of monkey business behind the scenes by candidates seeking those lines, or trying to block an opponent from getting the line. Honestly I don’t understand why a good Democrat would seek some of those lines. Why would a Dem want votes from a party that wants to get rid of Obamacare? Let someone else have that party line. Voters choose the person, not the party, right?

Mike Parwana, Queensbury

