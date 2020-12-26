Letter to the editor: Think how many use the Walmart pad

Editor:

Governor Cuomo a hero? No!

Please put his past and present into perspective. Say you’re a homeowner with a family. You have $2,500 in your bank account. You go buy a $5,000 set of golf clubs. You wipe out your entire bank account and put the remaining $2,500 on a credit card, because you never played golf before and this spring you think it might be fun. Now it’s December, you have no money for Christmas and then your 25-year-old furnace dies and you need a new one. Would you say that’s being a responsible homeowner/family leader? No.

His handling of COVID-19, along with other politicians', has been a joke as far as a leader. I myself have been a leader most of my career in the construction trade, and when I started out I was all about micromanagement and dictating. Major fail!

One thing you learn as a good proactive leader in any aspect is to educate, layout and let your team decide what to do. People in general and especially Americans, including myself, are not fans of being mandated to do anything! Even to the point of people doing the opposite just to spite the dictator. Is he a leader? No. Praiseworthy? No. Recall-worthy? Absolutely.