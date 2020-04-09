Letter to the editor: Think about what could happen

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

As we get beaten up regularly by Trump's lies and fantasies, my at-times overactive imagination goes into fifth gear. Want to indulge me? Picture this: He makes one of his typically nonsensical pronouncements then accepts a question. Some incredibly brave reporter asks very loudly, "Sir! Are you that stupid or do you think we're all that stupid? Come on, Trump! Be serious!" How might Trump handle that? No one ever calls him out. I'd pay a $100 pay-per-view fee to see it! Think about it! Can't you see it? His eyes might narrow like a pig's, his face might flush, he might froth a bit in the corners of his mouth or he might snap totally and do or say who knows what. Trump Unchained.

That reporter would doubtlessly be fired and barred but would be instantly famous and likely able to write their own ticket. How many other attending reporters would throw their pens down and cheer? Many people would be elated. In Trump-speak let me say, "I hear many people say they'd love to see that. I heard it in the Department of 'People are talking'." It's like Robert DeNiro's James Connelly Dept. of "I Hear Things."