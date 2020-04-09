Letter to the editor: Think about facts on virus

Editor:
Here are some critically important epidemiologic thoughts to consider in the face of this terrible COVID-19 pandemic.
First, the numbers we see today of infected and dead represent infections that were acquired three to five weeks ago. It is hard to comprehend this fact unless you study how this virus works. Those weeks represent what we call the incubation phase, during which the virus is multiplying in the body, but before the symptoms of the disease develop.
Second, we must understand the concept of exponential growth of cases in this viral pandemic in a community like ours. Think of it this way: if one infectious person transmits the virus to two other people over, say, three days, and if each of these newly infected people transmits the virus to two other people over another three days, then exponential growth of numbers of the infected will go to a caseload in one month of 1,000.
So if we are seeing, say, 20 cases of COVID-19 in Warren County today, it probably means that there are about 20,000 cases actually brewing in Warren County now that we will not see for another three to five weeks. One of those cases could be me or you. That, I know, is super scary. Yet it is unfortunately the reality we are facing. It is also why each of us must understand and adhere to the developing rules of how to behave. Social distancing. Self-quarantine. Self-isolation. These can drop our risks of getting the virus.
Understanding what these rules are now, and keeping up with how they may change in short days to come, is the duty of each of us, the duty to our own health and to the health of our families, neighbors, friends, communities.
Follow, the rules, I beg you.
Richard Leach, MD, Queensbury
