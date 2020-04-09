Letter to the editor: Think about facts on virus

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

Here are some critically important epidemiologic thoughts to consider in the face of this terrible COVID-19 pandemic.

First, the numbers we see today of infected and dead represent infections that were acquired three to five weeks ago. It is hard to comprehend this fact unless you study how this virus works. Those weeks represent what we call the incubation phase, during which the virus is multiplying in the body, but before the symptoms of the disease develop.

Second, we must understand the concept of exponential growth of cases in this viral pandemic in a community like ours. Think of it this way: if one infectious person transmits the virus to two other people over, say, three days, and if each of these newly infected people transmits the virus to two other people over another three days, then exponential growth of numbers of the infected will go to a caseload in one month of 1,000.