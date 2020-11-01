Letter to the editor: Things have gone wrong, so let's make a change

Editor:

It's time to decide.

Should our country be ruled by the rich and powerful whose sole interest in government is to increase their riches and extend their power? Then vote for Donald Trump and his tea party Republican sycophants.

Responsible Republicans know business should be accountable to the people and the land. They know “law and order” should be applied equally and criminals often wear suits and sit in board rooms. They understand national security is about maintaining safety for all Americans, not protecting dictators who rob their own people and the corporations that support them. These “old fashioned” Republicans have no place in the current Republican party.

Or should our country be run by people who believe that the purpose of government is to promote prosperity shared by all who work at it? That a civil society provides equal protection to all? That government needs to defend the nation and promote its values? Then vote for Joe Biden and the Democratic party. If you fear a “socialist” takeover, remember what Will Rogers said, “I am not a member of any organized political party. I am a Democrat.”