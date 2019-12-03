Editor:
Recently there have been several wildlife-related letters and columns on these pages. That seems to be a topic of interest lately. Not long ago I heard on television that bird numbers are down 30% in the country over the past few decades. And a couple days ago I heard on the radio that researchers were studying a ruffed grouse problem in the Adirondacks. We know from hunting and fishing that grouse—partridge – are way down from the past.
Years ago there were very few predators like fox, fisher, marten and coyotes in the Adirondacks largely due to habitat destruction and weak game laws. Today the situation is reversed and those same predators – except red fox – are common to numerous with the consequence that prey species have declined including whitetail deer which have taken a big hit form coyotes in the Adirondacks.
The Migratory Bird Act of 1918 was a great thing especially for waterfowl but the 1972 Amendment to that law has had consequences. Anyone who feeds birds has seen that in their yard. A while ago I read that this period could be called the Age of the Predator. That writer knew what he was talking about. We have predators these days – and then some.
Donald Wharton, South Glens Falls