Letter to the editor: They're no longer the noble opposition

Could it be clearer that of our two parties, one is deliberating two magnificent bills that will buttress us for the future — governing — something we haven't seen that in awhile, while the other party has been reduced to hurling a sophomoric, thinly disguised obscenity at the president. "Let's go Brandon" is it? Is that all they've got at this point? Yup. No ideas whatsoever other than to say "no" to everything. This isn't my dad's GOP anymore. They're no longer the noble opposition.

The Dems are not in disarray as the press keeps depicting it. It's called deliberation. It's how Biden's two big bills will give us growth like we haven't seen since FDR's New Deal, which helped build the middle class through the GI Bill, Social Security, Rural Electrification, the TVA, and other great programs that the GOP has been trying to tear down ever since. They called it welfare and socialism. I read in the paper a Trump supporter railing about the very things Trump didn't bother with as if Biden hasn't already done more for those very people he mentions. The writer says that the unfinished wall, the one he, the writer, previously swore would be built, is now rusting and costing us $5 million a day. Where's that figure come from? And whose idea was that wall in the first place again?