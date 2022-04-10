Letter to the editor: They are against what protects life

Editor:

Autocratic arrogant leaders — Putin, Trump, Orban — repeat the same script: objective news is “fake news,” fair elections are “rigged,” violence against protesters are “law and order,” all not swearing allegiance to them are socialists, communists, extreme left wing, pedophiles. Books are banned, teaching history limited, truthful people threatened. Republican state legislatures pass bills suppressing voting rights and women’s reproductive rights, encouraging people to spy, sue, inform on women, just wishing control over their own bodies.

The Republican “culture wars” rouse hatred against false “enemies”: immigrants, people of color, LGBTQ wanting to just live their lives. Sex education isn’t taught in grade school, critical race theory not taught in high school, but there are real, grave dangers: people sickened from pollution, toxic water, devastation caused by tornadoes, floods, droughts, hurricanes intensified by climate change, earth endangered. These “pro-life” hypocrites work against what actually protects life: limiting fossil fuel emissions, creating resilient communities. Instead of “Saving Our Children,” they oppose preschool education, subsidizing child care, affordable health care, lowering prescription drug costs, paid family leave, expanding Medicaid. ...

Their “successes”: lowering taxes on the very wealthy, deregulating protections of air and water, filibustering sensible gun control and most of Biden’s legislation. Their cause is right wing nationalism, white supremacy, not compassion, love, peace, justice, not YMCA’s “core values”: honesty, respect, responsibility, care. Biden’s American Rescue Plan and infrastructure bill, voted against by Stefanik and most Republicans, have given communities resources for schools, police/fire departments, bridges, roads, transportation, pipes, job training, affordable housing, small businesses ... life.

Scott (R-FL) produced the current Republican “11 Point Plan to Rescue America”: raising taxes on people earning less than $100,000 and ending Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act. Democrats haven’t moved left; Republicans have moved to the extreme right, their greed and will to power endangering democracy.

Bernice Mennis, northcountryearthaction.org, West Fort Ann

