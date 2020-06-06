Letter to the editor: There's enough violence in the world

Editor:

I am saddened and angered by the death of George Floyd.

I understand the passion of the protesters. What I don't understand is the destruction and violence that seems to follow along with the protests. What does it achieve to destroy someone’s vehicle, to destroy and loot someone’s business or to do bodily harm to someone that had nothing to do with the original act?

I saw the footage of this incident. The officer involved was clearly in the wrong. He should be punished severely for his actions. The people involved in the violence and destruction should also be punished.

We have the right of peaceful protest. We do not have the right to bring violence and harm to the innocent. Is there not enough violence in the world today without bringing it upon ourselves?

Ricky Sawyer, Queensbury

