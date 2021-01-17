Letter to the editor: There's an island just for Trump fans

Editor:

The plane, the plane! Welcome Trumpers, come one come all to Sycophant Island — a mythical island that Donald Trump purchased just for you with his mythical wealth.

Here you will get everything Donald ever wanted for you. There will be no need for self-respect, common sense or common decency. It's a place where he and only he is in charge, like you wanted.

Here all news is positive about Trump by Trump for Trump. Social media exists only on the dark web where you are used to getting “quality” information disguised as news.

There will be no more red hats and no more blue, only golden Mylar hats so you feel special. On his national day of "grabbing," you will offer up your daughters and wives willingly, because that's what is socially acceptable here.

The currency here is fools gold and it's all Donald's to divvy up, but it holds no value elsewhere. All of the people who live here are happy or else. Your trade partners are North Korea and Russia, because no other nation will deal with Trump.