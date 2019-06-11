Editor:
Where did you find Ellis L. Williams? What a great swan-song he wrote about JG3. What a fine young man he is.
My take away on JG3’s career in Glens Falls is not the perfect games and big numbers, although admirable, but that indeed “it takes family and a village to raise a child.” JG3 is without question the ‘poster child’ for this way of life and how it works in Glens Falls.
I remember Gary Higley growing up and doing great things in ski racing at West, the Macmaster girl (Molly?) conquering cancer and telling the world about it. Sam Hoopes skied at North Creek Ski Bowl when I was manager. He volunteered for ski patrol duty. Jim Underwood, great river paddler and Adirondack trails worker, the Witten girl (?), who said “you bet I can play hockey.”
Perhaps there is something in the air down there that makes Glens Falls, Glens Falls.
Robert Nessle, Johnsburg