We’d like to know why it’s necessary to hear background music (a.k.a. noise) on every T.V. and radio program – whether it’s a commercial, a public service announcement, or a murder mystery, there’s either a piano tinkling in the background or a full-blown song being sung. During a robbery or a private talk between two people, it’s there. What’s the purpose for this annoying practice? If it’s to drive us out of our cotton-picking, chicken-plucking minds, it’s working.

Rita Mion, Hudson Falls

