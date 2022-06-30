Letter to the editor: There is no room for debate on this

As a citizen it would be remissive of me not to respond.

Legalizing pot, overturning Roe v. Wade, conceal weapon law is no longer. Is is just me? Or has America taking a step back to be totally f------ stupid? It is really more of a statement not a question.

I will put my personal point on abortion. If a pregnancy is because of a rape, incest or any other illegal form, to me it is legal.

Because of a drunken night and no condom was used, adoption is the best answer, not murder. That is my point and there is no argument or debate. So don't even try.

Personally I do not like the way this country is heading.

Caleb A. McKinney, Schuylerville

